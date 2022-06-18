As part of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) Summer Reading Program, this Tuesday will feature an ever popular program called the Animal Science Classifications. Starting at 2 p.m., this is not only a great program for the children to learn hands on about different animals, but it provides relief from the hot summer weather outside.
The company, Animal Tales, will be bringing live animals for the children to get up close and personal with while learning about the animal classifications during the program. According to Shanna Turner, Children’s and Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator, in years past the program has featured a live bird, mammal, reptile, amphibian and invertebrate from all over the world.
“There is no registration for this program. Simply show up and beat the heat for a little while,” Turner said. “You do not need to be a library card holder to attend.”
In programs past, they have brought out a joey, an Asian forest scorpion, a kinkajou, a sulcata tortoise, and a Flemish giant hare. Some of the animals the kids have been able to come up and pet, like the Flemish giant hare.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information be sure to visit the HCMPL’s Facebook page.
