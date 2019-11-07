When the final results from Hopkins County voting were released Tuesday night at the county clerk's office, Pat Vincent didn't want to look at them.
"I'm waiting for the statewide numbers," she said. "I think they'll be better."
Considering Vincent is the county Democratic Party Chair, that was understandable. Republicans dominated the voting for statewide offices in Hopkins County. The only good news for Democrats statewide came in the governor's race where Andy Beshear holds a lead of 5,189 votes over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said Wednesday she was waiting for word from the Secretary of State's office about what to do with Tuesday's vote count for governor. It's potentially a two-step process.
"A recanvass has to occur before a recount," Cloern explained. Assuming Bevin files for that, the county election board would meet today to go through tapes on the precinct machinery and make sure the totals match printed cards.
"The candidate is actually financially responsible for conducting a recount," Cloern said.
In that stage, county judges would order election machines to be unlocked and a designated board would count paper ballots by hand.
Hopkins County has 51
See Clerk/Page A4
CLERK
precincts. Numbers released Wednesday show Bevin won 42 of them. No Republican candidate scored a clean sweep.
State numbers show 56 percent of all registered voters in Hopkins County call themselves Democrats. So how have the Republicans become so dominant in recent years? The county Republican chair said Wednesday that it boils down to values.
"The voter in Hopkins County is a conservative voter, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat," Bill Plunkett said. "The values here are more traditional."
That's also the view of Pat Ballard, whose father Eddie was a famous name in Hopkins County Democratic politics. The afternoon host at WKTG-FM "Power Rock" thinks the national party is losing power by drifting too far left of center.
"There's no question Kentucky is a red state," Ballard said Wednesday. "There are a lot of conservative Democrats in the community. I'm a pretty conservative guy."
Ballard said his father succeeded in the Kentucky legislature by working with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. These days, Ballard says he votes for "the person more than the party."
