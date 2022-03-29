Danny Knott touched many lives and was one of the most influential trainers in the mine rescue community.
To honor Knott, Steven Schafrik, an associate professor of Mining Engineering at the University of Kentucky, decided to hold the spring mine rescue contest at the Madisonville Community College Technical Campus and named it the Danny Knott Memorial Mine Rescue Contest.
“He was just the most spectacular human being you would ever meet,” he said.
Knott helped train the UK Mine Rescue Team and worked out of the technical campus in Madisonville. He helped not only the UK team but professional mine rescue teams as well.
“I think everyone in Mine Rescue can say that Danny was their trainer in one way, shape, or form,” said Schafrik.
Knott passed away in late 2021, but even in the hospital, Schafrik said Knott was worried about continuing the UK team’s training. Knott didn’t want the team to miss out on any training.
“That is how dedicated he was, not just to our team, but to the whole community,” he said. “The man dedicated his life to training miners to being safe and also to rescuing them when they weren’t.”
Chris Williams, who helps train the UK team, said he had known Knott since his mine rescue team days.
“Danny was my mine rescue trainer when I was on his Kentucky Coal Association team for several years,” he said.
Williams said Knott would send training problems out to different groups, he would help at different contests across the United States. Knott touched mine rescue teams in Utah, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia.
“Danny meant so much to the mining community, the rescue community in particular,” said Williams. “When we lost Danny, he will never be replaced.”
He said Knott was someone who would look for the best in other people and try to build people up to be the best they could be.
Williams said he was thankful they could continue to keep the Mine Rescue Contest going in Knott’s memory.
