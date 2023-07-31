In just its first two years, the Mahr Park Hay Bale Trail has become one of the most popular fall events in the city of Madisonville, and organizers hope to see it only continue to grow moving forward.
“Last year we saw between 16,000 and17,000 people come through Mahr Park over the weekend of Harvest Fest,” said Luci Bess, events director for the city of Madisonville. “I am hoping to see just as many, if not more people come out to enjoy this free family friendly event.”
Anyone interested in decorating a hay bale can submit an application to the city now through Sept. 1. Applications must include a photo or sketch of the design, which must be approved by city officials.
“In 2022 we were thrilled to have a total of 62 applicants for our Hay Bale Trail,” said Bess. “This year I see this number increasing as interest in this community contest continues to grow.
Each approved entrant will be assigned one hay bale at no charge. Additional hay bales for larger designs can be purchased through the city for $40 each, but the request for those must be submitted no later than Monday, Aug. 7.
Hay Bales can be decorated from Sept. 8 through 14 in order to be ready for Harvest Fest, which is Sept. 15 and 16.
The city is also now accepting applications for vendors looking to sell food and other items during Harvest Fest weekend. Each vendor will receive a 12 foot by 15 foot vendor space. All applicants must have a City of Madisonville Business License. Any vendor selling food must comply with the City of Madisonville Restaurant Tax.
