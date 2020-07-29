After months of anticipating graduation, Hopkins County seniors will finally have their day.
This Friday and Saturday, Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins high schools will hold their graduation ceremonies.
North’s principal Adam Harris said he wished they could have had a traditional ceremony this year.
“The times just aren’t allowing for that,” he said. “We want to give some closure to the class of 2020 before the next phase of their life.”
Although Harris doesn’t expect 100% participation this weekend, he said of all the graduates he has seen are excited to participate. Their ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Central Principal Jon Wells said graduation ceremonies will be held in the auditorium at 6 p.m. this Friday.
Wells said he understands some people’s frustrations for not holding graduation earlier this year, and he apologizes.
“All I can do is apologize to parents who have felt like there were postponements and and all that,” he said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and the thing that’s driving the train right now is the number of cases statewide.”
At both schools, masks are required at all times from the graduate and their guests. Each graduate can only bring up to four guests. Graduates are also asked to arrive during designated times.
At Central, students with last names “A” through “D” will arrive at 6 p.m. Last names “E” through “K” at 6:30 p.m. Last names starting with “L” through “R” are asked to arrive at 7 p.m. and graduates with last names beginning with “S” through “Y” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
At North, graduates with last names Adams through Crutcher arrive from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m; students with last names Cunningham to Hunter from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m; Johnson through Peyton from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Pleasant through Zimmer from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a videographer and photographer at both graduations. Harris said the videographer would edit the video to have seamless transitions to look like a traditional ceremony.
Harris said North has it worked out where families won’t be within 25 feet of each other. Once students enter the parking lot, they’ll be directed to an area where they’ll get out of their vehicle. They’ll go inside and have their temperatures checked. After that, they’ll proceed through several checkpoints waiting until their time to cross the stage and graduate.
Hopkins County Schools Academy’s graduation begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Career and Technology Center. Since there are a small number of graduates, they will not divide into groups.
Academy Principal Pam Todd said graduates and their guests need to arrive in the same vehicle. They will enter on the James Madison side of the building and then proceed behind the CTC, where someone will direct them to their next step. The graduate will walk across the stage, and then they’ll take pictures. Afterward, the graduate and their guests will exit the building through the main lobby entrance.
In other school-related news, online registration for the 2020-2021 school year begins today. Under the pupil personnel page on the district website, bit.ly/HopkinsCountyOLR, there’s an online registration page that gives specific information people need. The site also has information regarding kiosk registration, if people want to register in person.
