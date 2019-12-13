Eaves celebrates 100th birthday

Photo by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger

James Eaves Sr., who worked in the mines for 42-years before retiring and former first basemen and pitcher for Providence High School, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville Thursday afternoon. "I thank the Lord, I made it this far," he said. His eldest son, James Eaves Jr., said his father's five children were still alive and that their family is blessed. From left, James Eaves Jr., Ruby Eaves, James Eaves Sr., Felicia Eaves, Charles Eaves and Minister Henry Suggs.

