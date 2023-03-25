Hanson City Council met in a special called meeting on Tuesday, where council members voted to move forward with a plan to join the Kentucky Public Pension Authority so that they can begin offering retirement to city employees.
The city will put in about $60,000 annually for its five employees, said Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson previously.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said they have had trouble getting people who want to stay and hope the pension will be an incentive.
“I think we are along well enough that we can afford to give our employees this,” he said. “Most of the towns have gone to it. I think it is time we got on board.”
All four city commissioners and Epley approved joining. The change will go into effect on March 21.
The commissioners also heard the first reading of an occupational business license fee that would have every person or business pay 1.5% of all wages and compensation paid for work done by a resident or non-resident in the city limits.
Epley said Hanson has not had this before because the city wasn’t big enough. There was a change to an ordinance in 2019 that puts Hanson in line with larger cities to charge an occupational business license fee.
Hanson will join with 157 other cities in the state that charge an occupational tax, including four in Hopkins County. Currently Madisonville charges a 2.5% tax, Dawson Springs and Earlington charge 1.5% and Nortonville charges 1%.
Lastly, the commission approved the sale of a surplussed truck for $45,000 and a mower for $1,800.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Hanson City Hall.
