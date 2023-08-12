Hopkins County Salvation Army has a new commanding officer, and he arrived just in time to try to guide the organization through one of its biggest struggles. Captain Ken Griffey Jr says that the organization is in need of new employees and is facing some financial hardships, but he believes the hard work of his existing staff and the generosity of the community will carry them through.
“We are barely getting by right now, financially,” said Griffey, who took over command on June 19. “We’re very low on funds. The last two weekends we needed milk and bread (for the shelter) and I had to go pay for it myself.”
Most people know the Salvation Army either because of the store on McCoy Ave, or because of the red kettles they see everywhere at Christmastime. But Griffey points out that the organization is so much more.
Hopkins County Salvation Army operates a shelter for the homeless and feeds the hungry at their soup kitchen. They also offer clothing vouchers and offer various other forms of assistance to those in need.
Griffey himself is more than just a positive thinking director. The Chicago-native is an example of one of the Salvation Army’s success stories. His journey with the organization began in 2005, not as a volunteer or an employee, but as someone who walked into the Salvation Army’s Baltimore, MD location looking for help.
“I was struggling with alcohol and drug use,” he said. “I couldn’t get sober to save my life, but I had heard they had a program for people like me.”
Griffey found that program in the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center. Baltimore’s ARC offered residential housing, a place to work and both group and individual therapy.
“That is where I found people who loved the Lord,” he said. “I was blessed.”
Griffey completed the ARC program and got clean, then decided he wanted to help other people like himself. So he stayed with the Salvation Army from 2005 until 2013, working largely in counseling and recovery.
“In 2013 I felt the call to enter the ministry fulltime,” he said.
In 2015 he officially joined the Salvation Army’s ministry team, eventually relocating to Middlesboro, KY, where he has been the last six years. When he heard that Hopkins County was needed a new commander, he jumped at the chance.
Though he arrived to an organization that is currently struggling, he is positive that things will work out in the end.
“We are about to start kettle season, and if we can get some sponsors this year, we should be okay,” he said. “We are going to make it through this. We have faith in the Lord. He will open doors, but we have to be willing to go knock on them.”
Anyone looking to make donations can stop by the Salvation Army on McCoy Ave in Madisonville, or they can send monetary donations to P.O. Box 489, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Griffey said the organization is also looking for several employees. They currently need three cooks, two housing monitors and a truck driver’s assistant. All of those jobs are posted on Indeed.com.
