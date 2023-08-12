Hopkins County Salvation Army has a new commanding officer, and he arrived just in time to try to guide the organization through one of its biggest struggles. Captain Ken Griffey Jr says that the organization is in need of new employees and is facing some financial hardships, but he believes the hard work of his existing staff and the generosity of the community will carry them through.

“We are barely getting by right now, financially,” said Griffey, who took over command on June 19. “We’re very low on funds. The last two weekends we needed milk and bread (for the shelter) and I had to go pay for it myself.”

