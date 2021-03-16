The Madisonville Police Department responded to a three vehicle accident on Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Chelsa Drive and Island Ford Road.
Police reported that Thomas Basham, 37, of Crofton, was operating a 2010 Dodge Charger traveling north on Island Ford Road and approaching Chelsa Drive while Mary Loeh, 92, of Slaughters was attempting to make a left turn in a 2006 Toyota Avalon onto Chelsa Drive from Island Ford Road in order to travel south. Jennifer Morris, 35, of Madisonville, was operating a 2015 Toyota Sienna and was stopped at the stop sign on Chelsa Drive at the intersection and was facing north.
As Loehr turned, she failed to yield the right of way to Basham causing the front bumper of his vehicle to strike Loehr’s in the front passenger side bumper, according to the police report.
Police reported the force of that impact caused the passenger side door of the Charger to strike Morris’ vehicle in the front bumper. Both Loehr and Basham — along with two juvenile occupants — were transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for possible injuries.
