Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• James A. Arnold, 33, of Madisonville was charged Monday with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
• Kelvin K. Bell, 31, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting in Daviess County.
• Tracy L. Browder, 51, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• Herman L. Gibbons, 47, of Madisonville was charged Monday with third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Paul D. Morgan, 36, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Telsa S. Scott, 25, of Providence was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Brandy L. Tichenor, 35, of Madisonville was charged Monday with public intoxication, giving an officer false identification and failure to appear in Simpson County.
