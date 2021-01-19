General Electric Aviation has been awarded a contract for $111.9 million and a contract for $101 million from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command to produce T408 engines.
Last week’s announcement is good news for the local Madisonville plant that will be supplying turbine blades and nozzles as part of the contract.
Cole Massie, a communications specialist for GE Aviation, said turbine blades and nozzles are Madisonville’s specialty.
“The folks there in Madisonville play an instrumental role in supporting our products that ultimately end up going to support the men and women in uniform,” said Massie.
The T408 engines will power the U.S. Marine Corps’ most advanced heavy-lift helicopter, the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion, he said.
Though he did not have specific numbers, Massie does know there is a large veteran workforce presence at the Madisonville location. That military experience of knowing what it is like being on the front lines, they can appreciate what the contract means, he said.
“They have been in the shoes of the customer, they know what their work ultimately impacts,” said Massie.
He said he is proud to work for a company that can support the United States Armed Forces and he is certain the Madisonville GE employees agree.
Massie said these two contracts are just the beginning and once GE gets into full production, they are expecting to receive more contracts, which will ensure job security for all GE employees.
“They are already making parts for that engine and that just means they will continue for the next several years,” he said.
Besides Madisonville’s plant, facilities in Hooksett, New Hampshire; Rutland, Vermont; Dayton, Ohio and Jacksonville, Florida will provide parts for the contracts. GE Aviation in Lynn, Massachusetts will perform final assembly for both engines.
