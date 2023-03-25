While schools always want to recognize students who go on to college, Hopkins County Schools wanted to recognize those going directly into the workforce.
Hopkins County Schools, along with Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins high schools and the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center held a Career Signing Day on Thursday at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Lauren Wood, a career counselor at the CTC, said the Career Signing Day has been several years in the making.
“A few years ago, Amy Clark, who at the time was the instructional leader at Madisonville North Hopkins, came across a career and tech school in Virginia that was hosting a career signing day,” she said. “Clark and others saw the need to recognize our graduating seniors that are heading into the workforce.”
The school district and the CTC revamped programs that would connect high school students with businesses in Madisonville.
Wood said they revamped the job shadow day, which is called Focus on the Future Day, so every senior had an opportunity to select a business to visit for the day. The Job Expo was held again and had about 25 local and surrounding businesses attend.
“Then about a month ago, we hosted our third annual Task Force Dinner, which students, families, and businesses attended in an effort to learn more about each other,” she said.
While Amy Clark could not attend the signing, she told Wood that her goal was to have at least five students recognized who were going into the workforce. Wood said 13 seniors were being recognized and will join nine local or surrounding businesses after graduation in May.
Those students and businesses are: Madison Bennett, Alaya Campbell, Christina Clark, and Sophie Herring will join Concord Health Systems; Braxton Browning will join Cavanaugh Pool, Edgar Gonzalez will join BHG Realty, Natalie Goshen will join MCC Solutions; Destiny Holmes and Tommy Welborn have joined the Army National Guard; Hannah Laffoon will join Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville; Peyton Pendergraff will join Walmart; Mariah Simpson Dalton will join MCC Paralegal; and Daylan Wells will join Watermark Ford.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said as a product of Hopkins County Schools, she is proud of the partnerships that give the students academic and workforce advantages.
“We are so proud of all our students,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.