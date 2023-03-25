While schools always want to recognize students who go on to college, Hopkins County Schools wanted to recognize those going directly into the workforce.

Hopkins County Schools, along with Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins high schools and the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center held a Career Signing Day on Thursday at Mahr Park Arboretum.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.