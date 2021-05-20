Rob Saint was sworn in as the new Madisonville City Administrator at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Saint foolows Robert Janes, who previously held the post starting in January 2019 before eventually being moved back to serve in his original job as director of public works in April.
Saint, a native of Nortonville, has lived in Madisonville for over 20 years.
“I am super excited about a new challenge,” said Saint. “My life has been dedicated to basically one job. Over half my life has been with Hibbett Sports, and I have gained so much leadership, growth and the amount of people that I have worked with. I look forward to working with the city and all the departments. I have a lot to learn but after working with Mayor (Kevin) Cotton and just seeing the excitement … his enthusiasm to work everyday and just the growth is what I’m looking for.”
Saint said one major project coming up in the city that he is looking forward to is the construction of the sports complex. The project is one that is shared between the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County government.
“It is nice to see the sports complex come up,” he said. “To see my children go through sports over the years and to have been in the sporting goods industry for so long and see the need for it in our area, I am just really looking forward to that coming here.”
According to the Madisonville Human Resources Department, Saint’s annual salary will be $90,000.
“Rob has agreed to take on the exciting opportunity as our city administrator,” said Madiosnville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Rob comes to us with 28 years of being with Hibbett Sports, 23 and a half of that being a district manager over 13 stores. He comes to us with great loyalty and leadership and management skills. We are very excited to have Rob with us.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.