A Madisonville man was behind bars on Thursday after being accused of being accused of drunk and disorderly conduct in the Dairy Queen parking lot in the early morning hours.
According to MPD, officers were dispatched to the restaurant on South Main Street at around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday after report was made of an intoxicated individual who would not leave the DQ parking lot. Dispatch told police that they could hear the suspect yelling in the background.
Employees reported that the suspect had walked into the parking lot carrying a case of beer and engaged them in conversation. While at first things had been fine, the man was reportedly drinking while the group talked, eventually getting “out of control.” At that point they say he refused and employees called 911.
Officers say that on arrival they made contact with Andrew J. Dalton, 36 of Madisonville, sitting on the hood of a vehicle that belong to a Dairy Queen employee.
Police report that Dalton allegedly appeared lethargic and had slurred speech. There were also a number of empty beer bottles scattered around his location.
Dalton was then placed under arrest and officers began to conduct a search of his vehicle, alleging that during the search the suspect became aggressive towards officers and attempted to approach in what officers felt was a threatening manner. The officer said he placed two hands on the suspects chest to keep him from getting close enough to deliver a headbutt, at which point Dalton allegedly attempted to bite the officer, according to the report.
The suspect was then placed in a patrol car.
Dalton was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, menacing and criminal mischief.
