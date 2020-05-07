National Nurses Day may have received the most attention it’s ever had in U.S. history Wednesday. That’s what a health pandemic can do.
“We have come to appreciate their efforts, dedication and compassion even more this year,” Baptist Health Madisonville Marketing Director Kristy Quinn said.
In Hopkins County, that effort starts at the top. Public Health Director Denise Beach is a nurse, not a doctor.
Several banners outside the hospital these days salute health care workers in general and nurses in particular. Quinn said a week of tributes inside the walls began Wednesday with a cookie delivery.
“They will be receiving goodie bags on Friday,” Quinn said in an email. Area businesses and supporters are filling them with gifts and coupons.
With the spotlight firmly on first responders like nurses during this global pandemic, it may be too early to tell if others will follow the calling to the profession.
“We’ve had several applications come in,” said Marsha Warfield, Madisonville Community College Integrated Nursing Coordinator. She noted the deadline for fall semester has been extended twice, and currently is Monday, June 15.
MCC has 144 nursing students this semester. National Nurses Day happened to fall during spring finals week.
But the Allied Health Sciences Building across the street from Baptist Health was quiet Wednesday. Warfield said classes are being taken remotely, and no students are allowed in the hospital except for nurse aide students who already were assisting when the virus arrived.
“The Kentucky Board of Nursing allowed students to finish their clinicals with a simulation,” Warfield said.
Some students who receive nursing degrees are hired by Baptist Health right away. But others will go back to their home counties to work — and some come a long way to attend MCC.
“Some people travel an hour or more,” Warfield said. This spring, there’s even a student from metro Louisville. “It speaks to our good reputation.”
The pandemic has reminded everyone that the job of a nurse can be dangerous. As of Wednesday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported two staff deaths from COVID-19 at long-term care facilities across the commonwealth. In Hopkins County, at least 27 staff members contracted the virus.
Yet while parts of the U.S. have a shortage of nurses, Warfield says the Madisonville area is in good shape.
“We typically get around 100 applications,” Warfield said. The college accepts 50 students each semester.
Since National Nurses Week runs through next Tuesday, the Baptist Health celebration will continue past the weekend. Quinn said cupcakes from Walmart are on the way Monday, followed by Chick-fil-A breakfast boxes Tuesday paid for by Atmos Energy.
“The week of May 10 will be Hospital Week,” Quinn added, with special gifts for every employee.
