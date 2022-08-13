Madisonville Community College and Murray State University have formed an agreement to help students become respiratory therapists.
Tina Siddon, program director of the MCC and MSU consortium for respiratory education, said they are the first consortium in Kentucky between a university and a community college to offer two programs between both institutions.
“We have actually formed into one entity for this program,” she said. “We are excited. It is a neat thing to be able to offer that.”
The way the program works is students can start at MCC to get their associates in applied science and respiratory therapy.
“They can get what is called the Registered Respiratory Therapist Credential after they graduate with us, and they can go to work,” said Siddon.
They can work in a hospital, a doctor’s office, or for a durable medical equipment company. While they are working, they can enroll in the completely online program through MSU, so the respiratory therapist can complete their bachelor’s degree while working.
While students can get a job with an associate’s degree, Siddon said the bachelor’s degree is a good option for people who want to gain more knowledge or move up in management or into education or just learn new ways to take care of patients.
She said there is such a demand for respiratory therapists right now, especially after COVID. Both MCC and MSU’s program can help make entering the workforce easier.
“This consortium helps MCC and MSU rise together to help the profession,” said Siddon.
Respiratory therapists take care of patients that have heart and lung disorders, so they were very busy during the pandemic taking care of those on ventilators, she said. They can give patients breathing treatments, assess them, listen to their lung sounds and heart sounds, look at chest x-rays, and evaluate how they are doing.
“We are our own profession,” said Siddon. “Oftentimes, we are confused with a nurse.”
Respiratory therapists can go from helping a premature baby transition into breathing better to being called to the emergency room for any number of traumas or where anyone’s ability to breathe is in question.
“We are highly valued members of the team, but not widely recognized,” said Siddon.
The program shares faculty and resources between the two institutions, she said. They just received Provisional Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care.
“It has been a long process to get us to this point and now we have our consortium accredited nationally,” said Siddon. “The significance of the accreditation is to say that our consortium and both the associate degree program and the bachelor’s degree program are living to a national standard of quality for our students.”
She said they will start the first group of bachelor’s students this fall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.