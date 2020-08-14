With less than three months to go until the Nov. 4 General Election, voters across the country are impatiently waiting for information on how the election will be handled.
Like many of those, voters in Hopkins County are going to have to wait a little longer until they find out just what that election process may look like.
“I have no news,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern on Thursday. “We know nothing other than that Secretary of State (Michael) Adams released his proposal to the governor earlier this week.”
The entire proposal was not released to the public. The portions that are available call for expanded absentee voting, but fall short of the no-excuse absentee vote by mail that was allowed during the primary election.
Under Adams’ proposal, voters who felt their age or health condition makes it too dangerous for them to vote in person would still be allowed to vote by mail. The same right would be in place for anyone living in the same household or acting as that voter’s primary caregiver. Those wanting to opt-out simply for convenience would not be allowed to do so.
Gov. Andy Beshear has, however, previously voiced his support for continuing the policies he and Adams hammered out for the June Primary, including the no excuse mail-in voting.
This year’s primary represented the highest voter turnout for any statewide election in Kentucky since 2008, with more than 75% of voters utilizing the mail-in option.
“It’s not so much an ideological concern, it’s more of a practical concern,” Adams told the Louisville Courier Journal on Tuesday as to why he’s suggesting a different approach. “I’ve heard from county clerks across the state, half of them Democrats. I’ve heard from the state Board of Elections staff, including Democrats. They doubt that we have the capacity — the infrastructure — to repeat June over again.”
Adams also suggested that the policy for the General Election should require all mail-in ballots to be received by the clerk’s office by election day, rather than accepting those that were postmarked by election day.
During the June primary, it took counties across the state nearly a week to get a final count of their mail-in absentee ballots.
Cloern said she hopes to see the governor’s response to Adams’ proposal as early as today.
“I know the mobile voting sites went over well with local voters for the primary,” she said, but added that at the moment she did not know if that would be an option for the general election or not.
Possibly in preparation for how he hopes the election process will go, Adams also released a new way for potential poll workers to get signed up amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Poll Worker Volunteer Portal is now available at www.govoteky.com. The portal passes applications on to the volunteer’s county clerk, who then will contact them.
The number of poll workers in Kentucky is at a critical low. The availability of poll workers will likely dictate how many polling locations are available on election day. If a county doesn’t have enough poll workers, it could limit the county clerk’s ability to offer in-person voting.
“Just as we’ve made it easy to vote, we’ve made it easy to serve your community by volunteering to work the polls,” Adams said. “Whatever your politics, we need your help so we can offer in-person voting, and also so we can ask less of our elderly poll workers who usually volunteer.”
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com. or 270-667-2069
