In January, Browning Springs Middle School introduced a new club to their sixth through eighth-grade students, the Black History Club.
Christina Wortham is the staff sponsor and Connie McReynolds is the community sponsor for the club.
McReynolds said Wendy Gamblin, the Browning Springs principal, was discussing new club ideas with her in January and mentioned a Black History Club.
“When she mentioned the Black History Club, I actually volunteered my services,” she said.
The club meets on the last Friday of the month and has 20 members ranging from sixth to eighth grade.
McReynolds said her view of the club is to help kids learn more about Black history.
“It is a good way for all of the students to honor the past while they celebrate in the present, and hopefully, it will inspire their future,” she said. “Students should know the good, bad and ugly parts of any history.”
For the first meeting in January, Wortham said she and McReynolds used the alphabet to find different African Americans that were important in history.
Adarius Rice, eighth grade; Tavin Scott, sixth grade; Kayliana Boyd-Parkerson, sixth grade; and Duane Meade, sixth grade, all said they joined the Black History Club because they knew a little about Black history, but wanted to learn more.
Several of the students said what they did know about Black history was because they looked for it themselves on the internet.
“They don’t really teach us that much about Black history in school,” said Scott. “I just watch YouTube videos on history.”
After the first meeting, Rice, Scott, and Meade said they felt like they had learned a little more than they knew before.
“I’ve learned about more people than I knew when I first started,” said Rice.
They hope that with future meetings, they will continue to learn more. Scott said he wanted to learn more about what happened with Black Wall Street. Meade and Rice said they are open to learning anything the sponsors want to share, and Parkerson said she wouldn’t mind learning more about the people she has already heard of.
“Knowing more about what happened in their life and what they did,” she said.
Wortham and McReynolds said they wanted to make the class fun for the kids because they already have to take a history class.
“We want to give them chances to own the club too by giving them the opportunity to share with us what they know and what they want to know,” said Wortham.
McReynolds and Wortham said they are learning as much from the students as the students are learning from them. Wortham said that one of the reasons she wanted to be the staff sponsor.
McReynolds said this club is very important because everyone needs to know about history.
“It shouldn’t be considered Black History. It is all part of American History,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.