The economic impact of COVID-19 on Hopkins County began hitting home Monday.
“I’m going to have to lay off eight people,” business owner Sharon Lobel told the Madisonville City Council.
“It’s the last meal. The last supper,” Kim Plunkett said earlier. She meant it as a joke, as she shared a business lunch with Andrew Harris before sit-down dining became verboten.
Directives from President Trump and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in response to the coronavirus meant a variety of adjustments for almost everyone. For Lobel, who runs Corporate All-Inclusive Rentals, it already means five months of cancellations for 54 units.
“I have zero arrivals,” Lobel said when Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton opened the floor for questions about the virus. “For small businesses, this is beyond devastating.”
Other people scrambled after Beshear called for a temporary end to bars and meals inside restaurants. Dining rooms across the commonwealth closed at 5 p.m.
“I think it’s necessary,” Harris said during the noon hour at Nueve Cantina on North Main Street. Plunkett agreed.
More changes are coming. Cotton declared a state of emergency for Madisonville at the end of the City Council meeting. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. is expected to do the same today, even though Hopkins County still has no COVID-19 cases as of Monday night.
“This is a very fluid document,” Cotton said. “We are taking the necessary steps in the city to ensure everybody is safe.”
The declaration will mean the suspension of recycling services after today. Cotton explained that will provide room to shift city employees around, in case some of them need extra time off.
Carhartt workers may get a full week off, but with no loss of pay. Senior Vice President William Hardy said Monday the company is switching to a “rotating paid work schedule.” It means fewer employees on each of the four shifts.
“We’re doing this for social distancing until April 12,” Hardy said from eastern Kentucky. He indicated there’s no extra cost to Carhartt for making the change.
But for some restaurant managers, it was a manic Monday as they attempted to stay in business.
“I think it is going to effect us,” Nueve manager Pablo Neri said of the governor’s announcement. “It’s our first time, so we don’t know how.”
But it’s not a complete shutdown. Beshear’s directive allows take-out orders and home delivery. Nueve plans to offer take-out service.
Up the hill at McDonald’s, lines at the drive-through lanes may get longer today. Drive-through service still is allowed under the governor’s order.
“I wish they had done it a month later,” manager Amy Fostervold said. “We’re planning to close the lobby for renovation in May.”
The Ballard Convention Center isn’t closed right now. It only seems that way.
“We had several events this month,” manager Dana Brown said Monday. “They’re all postponed until sometime in the future.” The Home Garden and Outdoor Living Show in April was postponed Monday.
An updated list of what Hopkins County businesses and agencies are doing can be reviewed at VisitMadisonvilleKY.com/covid-19.
A local Republican in the Kentucky House applauded the actions of the Democratic Governor and his staff Monday.
“They are trying to apply practical measures and ‘get ahead’ approaches to minimize the spread and protect the most vulnerable in our population,” Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty said in a statement.
The good news for the convention center is that so far, it’s not losing money.
“No one has canceled,” Brown said. The Home Show could be rescheduled for September.
“These folks have already spent a lot of time preparing,” Brown added. “They know there will be a time when we want to come back together.”
In other developments Monday related to COVID-19:
• The Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library Board voted to close both Madisonville and Dawson Springs locations until Monday, March 30. Assistance will still be available by phone and web, and wi-fi will be available 24 hours a day for people who drive to the parking lots.
• Cotton said Madisonville is adding drive-through lanes for people to pay utility bills, with no trips inside City Hall. Service will not be disconnected to customers if they cannot pay their bills as a result of COVID-19.
• Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern announced her office will not process passports until further notice, on advice from the State Department. Records Room documents can be mailed, emailed or faxed at no charge.
• Madisonville Police suspended its fingerprinting service.
• Hanson city officials urged residents not to flush “flushable wipes” through their bathroom stools. A Facebook post said the wipes do not degrade like toilet paper and can clog the sewer system.
• Ideal Food Stores suspended all drink refills until further notice, to prevent possibly spreading the virus.
