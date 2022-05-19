Federal prosecutor Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, announced this week that a local man arrested on a federal drug trafficking warrant could face a stiff penalty if convicted in Federal Court.
Travarius Baxter, 34 of Madisonville, was arrested on May 12 following an investigation involving the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit and the Paducah office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Police say they located more than two pounds of crystal meth, along with $42,000 is U.S. currency inside the suspect’s apartment.
On May 16, 2022, the defendant was arraigned before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted at trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Bennett’s office reminds the public that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
