It wasn’t the flu that finally shut down Hopkins County schools. It was flooding.
Flooded roadways on Tuesday were blamed for the school district calling off classes Wednesday and assigning students an online Skills Day. Classes are expected to resume today.
Chris Noles with the National Weather Service in Paducah said the highest rain report in Hopkins County Tuesday was 1.86 inches, four miles south of Madisonville. The two-day total was 2.68 inches. Even heavier rain fell southwest of Hopkins County.
Yet when the sun rose Wednesday morning, many streets in Madisonville were drying.
“We had heavy rain in a short duration,” Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said.
While Bailey had no reports of flood damage, an indoor basketball game was rained out. Rain caused the roof to leak at the gym where the Hopkins County Central Storm play.
Caldwell County’s girls basketball coach pulled his team off the court after a player slipped and fell. The roof was repaired Wednesday, so a girls’ game tonight is on.
Several state roads still had water covering them in spots Wednesday afternoon. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the worst was a section of Kentucky 502 south of Coiltown, with 0.2 inches.
Yet Dawson Springs schools were open Wednesday. Its buses do not travel outside the city limits.
Noles said the biggest risk for drivers so far from this week’s rain is hydroplaning. He added the maxim, “Turn around, don’t drown” really applies when streets are covered with 6 inches of water or more.
Wednesday marked the fifth online Skills Day in Hopkins County this school year. The last one was used in mid-November, after snow fell on Veterans Day. The district still has five Skills Days available, under an agreement with the state.
Some Madisonville locations took advantage of the schools being closed. Level Up Gaming downtown opened for business early at noon, and Skyview Skate Park was open as well.
Meanwhile, the staff in Paducah spent National Weatherperson’s Day on Wednesday tracking another storm system. It dumped heavy rain on Madisonville shortly after noon but shouldn’t be as wet as Tuesday.
“We’re looking at one-half to three-quarters of an inch,” Noles said. “But we’re seeing some data that’s a bit more concerning.”
A weather service map posted online Wednesday advises even more rain is on the way early next week. Madisonville is in a band that could receive 1.5 to 2 inches Monday and Tuesday.
But Bailey thinks the risk of widespread flooding from all the rain is unlikely.
“The rivers are not at any extreme levels,” he said.
