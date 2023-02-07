After five years, Bunny Wickham is stepping down as the manager of the Hopkins County Farmers Market.
“It has been my honor to lead and represent the HCFM these past five years, and I look forward to seeing the market continue to grow,” she said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
After five years, Bunny Wickham is stepping down as the manager of the Hopkins County Farmers Market.
“It has been my honor to lead and represent the HCFM these past five years, and I look forward to seeing the market continue to grow,” she said.
Wickham was elected market manager in 2017 by the market membership. In her first year as manager, they had six vendors set up consistently, and that number has grown to 18 vendors.
During her tenure as market manager, Wickham launched several new programs, including Vendor Recruitment and Vendor Training, the POP Program, and Community Outreach Program.
Vendor recruitment and training teach potential new vendors what they can expect when they become market members. The POP Program, Power of Produce, gives children $2 vouchers to spend on their own fruits and vegetables.
The Community Outreach Program partners with various non-profits and organizations and allows them to set up at market to distribute information.
Wickham also launched season-long events where they had a special event each month at market.
“The two biggest events for us were our Family Fun Day and Customer Appreciation Day, where we offered family activities, special discounts, and the now famous “Bounty of the County” giveaway baskets,” she said. “This past year for Customer Appreciation was our most successful yet with just shy of 700 people in attendance.”
Last year, Wickham implemented the first “Hero’s Day” at the market.
“We were pleased to have members of the Madisonville Police department, the Fire department, and EMS come and spend time at and shop at the market,” she said. “We were also happy to honor Military (active duty and retired) with special promotions and discounts.”
During her time as Farmers Market Manager, Wickham was asked to speak at various groups to promote the market, was asked to speak at the Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, and participated in a statewide market leader meeting.
“Farmers Markets, in general, provide small farmers and businesses the opportunity to sell their products and build community relationships,” she said. “The Hopkins County Farmers Market is a shining example of that.”
The membership elected a new market manager, Stephanie Hutchison. She has been part of the market for three years.
“We are excited to see what I can do,” said Hutchison. “I know Bunny did well, and I’m hoping to continue that.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.