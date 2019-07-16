A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to establish work zone lane restrictions along connector ramps at the I-69/U.S. 41 Madisonville Exit 117 interchange at the north edge of Madisonville starting this week, according to state highway officials.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane to allow concrete pavement repairs, according to a news release from Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic along both the northbound exit ramp and southbound entry ramp for I-69. The configuration of lane restrictions along the connector ramps may change from time to time to facilitate the required work, Todd said.
Todd said, weather permitting, work along these extended ramps is expected to take about two weeks to complete. He advised motorists to remain alert for trucks hauling material into and out of the work zone. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
