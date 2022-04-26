According to Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan, during the month of March, MPD seized narcotics with a total street of almost $120,000.
“The majority of that, which was methamphetamine, was a major drug seizure by our narcotics unit,” said Bryan. “They’ve been working very hard.”
Of the seizures for the month, $111,122, or roughly 99%, was methamphetamine. Police also reported marijuana, heroine and cocaine among the drugs that were located during the month.
