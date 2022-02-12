The Madisonville IT Department started their computer recycling program in 2021, and it has been a huge help to those in need in the community.
Mayor Kevin Cotton and IT Director Jeff Bell came up with this plan to recycle computers when the city employees receive new ones. Their old computers get cleaned out completely and are then redistributed to nonprofits in the area that could use them.
According to IT Tech for the city of Madisonville, Nicholas Foster, more than 45 computers have been given away to multiple nonprofits in the area.
“We have given to the housing authority, the Triangle House and today, Miss Bonnie’s Place,” Foster said. “This is such an awesome program to be able to give back and help out.”
Miss Bonnie’s Place Inc., is a nonprofit, Christian based organized that focuses on strengthening Hopkins County and surrounding communities with outreach programs designed to provide positive social interactions and empower all community members.
Miss Bonnie’s Place will be putting their five new computers to good use. They will be offering tutoring/homework help, mentoring and well-being services to area youth. These services will take place at the Larry Carney Center, located at Martin Luther King Blvd., in Madisonville, every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.
“This is free and open to all, but we do require registration,” Chairperson Stacie Owens said. “It only takes a few minutes to register. We are grateful for these new PCs, they will greatly help.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.