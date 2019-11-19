Mid Town Commons Boulevard gets more state cash

On a night when Madisonville residents shared concerns about neighborhood streets, an $800,000 gift for one particular street stole the City Council spotlight.
Council members voted 5-0 to accept extra money from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a railroad crossing on Mid Town Commons Boulevard. It's the next big step in a road project that has lasted more than a decade.
City Attorney Joe Evans noted the commonwealth provided $400,000 in June 2018 for engineering services involved with the CSX crossing. The new money is for design and construction.
"The city has three years to complete the project," Evans said. "It is reimbursable if the city proceeds to acquire the necessary rights
of way."
The cabinet's offer apparently came in the last few days, as it was not on the City Council agenda published Friday. But City Engineer Eric Hickman said the city was ready to build a section near North Kentucky Avenue once the extra money was approved.
"The focus of these funds is on the crossing itself, and then working backwards to Mid Town Boulevard," Mayor Kevin Cotton said. "The benefit of this is to get the crossing done so CSX doesn't change its mind."
After the meeting, Hickman said that the next step is to negotiate with CSX on a crossing design.
"Once they approve it, we would have to hire a contractor to begin that work - maybe summertime," Hickman said.
As for the ultimate goal of connecting Center Street and North Kentucky Avenue with the boulevard, Hickman suggested that's still years away.
"It's all about funding - whether or not there's funds available from the state," he said.
The first in a series of town hall meetings followed the scheduled council meeting. Residents asked questions about issues common to many neighborhoods, from electric bill adjustments to overflowing sewer lines. And, of course, streets came up again.
"There are some streets ... in the Brentwood neighborhood area, that you would think you're on a gravel road," Cotton said. "They're that bad."
But Cotton said the recent cold and snow prevented the city from starting work on street improvements covered by Kentucky discretionary grant money. He expects those projects will get moving next spring.
The conference room at Hopkins County Career and Technology Center seemed to have more city officials than members of the general public. But Cotton said afterward that things went as he expected.
"We had a lot of really good open discussion," Cotton said. He blamed the small turnout in part on the University of Kentucky playing a home basketball game.
In other business Monday, the Madisonville City Council:
• approved a two-year cooperative agreement for library service across Hopkins County. The city will pay $180,000 per year, down from $210,000 in prior years.
• agreed to pay Watermark Ford $144,868 for four new police vehicles. The money was allocated in the city budget.
• received a police report showing the most common time of the week for traffic collisions in Madisonville is between 11 a.m. and noon on Fridays.
