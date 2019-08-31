More charges possible against rape suspect

A Madisonville man already facing rape and sodomy charges may be looking at additional charges soon.
Efren Sanchez, 31, appeared at a preliminary hearing Friday morning. His attorney said he understands additional charges will be filed soon against his client. As a result, Hopkins County Judge David Massamore postponed the hearing until Sept. 13.
Sanchez's attorney, Gerald Burns, said outside the courtroom that he does not know the nature of the additional charges but presumes they will be coming from Kentucky. He said it would be easier to combine all the charges into one case.
Jim Francis with the Hopkins County Attorney's Office said he had no knowledge of what additional charges might be coming.
Sanchez was arrested Aug. 22 on two counts of rape and two counts of sodomy after a teenage girl and her mother filed a complaint with Madisonville police. Sanchez is accused of committing the crimes in July and mid-August at a mobile home park on Whittington Drive.
Sanchez is also under review by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Burns said he couldn't comment on where that review stands.
"He's been a resident of Madisonville for 12 years," Burns said, spending those years working at a Mexican restaurant.
Sanchez's wife was in court for Friday's hearing and was allowed to join him before the judge as an interim interpreter.
Sanchez remains in the Hopkins County Jail on $5,000 bond.
