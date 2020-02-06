A Madisonville man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of sexually molesting a child.
Justin T. Nevitt, 34, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He’s charged with first-degree sodomy and incest of a child younger than 12.
Police were tipped off to Nevitt Monday by the Hopkins County School District. A police report released Wednesday said the child told officers that Nevitt “subjected them to deviant sexual intercourse on numerous occasions.”
Court records show Nevitt was arrested in Webster County in September 2013 for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. The case was dismissed in September 2015.
Nevitt was held Wednesday night on $100,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14.
