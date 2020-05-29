Coronavirus concerns moved Earlington’s City Council outdoors Thursday. But at times, it was not a picnic in the park.
“I’m not ready to hire a policeman,” council member Vernon Gipson said.
Mayor Phil Hunt wants a police officer to handle everything from homeless people to two “crack houses” that he says are on one street. But his desire will have to wait until at least July.
During a special called meeting in a breezy City Park picnic shelter, the council voted to open a spot in the upcoming fiscal 2020-21 budget for a police officer. But it did not make a commitment to hire one.
Gipson’s objection is based in part on a death that occurred at the hands of police, and brought a violent response. But not the death that’s making headlines right now.
“I lived here when a policeman pulled in behind a man, and he wouldn’t turn around, and he shot and killed him,” Gipson said. “He was stone deaf; had been that his whole life. And we about had the city burn down.”
Gipson said later that he was recalling the death of Charles Cox in the 1960s.
Council member and NAACP executive Robert Cottoner then mentioned the death of Charles Floyd, which has sparked unrest in several cities this week.
“Looking at the incident that happened in Minneapolis, if we’re going to have a police officer, we need a detailed check on who we are getting,” Cottoner said.
Cottoner did not oppose hiring an officer, but said the officer must be scrutinized closely.
“We need to have a history on them before they come here,” he added. “One bad move and Earlington would be in turmoil.”
Gipson also is concerned that an Earlington Police Chief might become a puppet for the mayor.
“I’ve watched [President] Trump... He finally got an Attorney General that does not worry about what the law is, but what he wants,” Gipson said.
City attorney Natasha Little noted that the Kentucky League of Cities has drawn up a code of conduct for law officers which Earlington could follow. But she admitted there’s a liability risk.
“There are several cities that get sued because of their police staff,” Little said. “The number-one concern in bringing in an officer is the liability.”
At the council’s last meeting in March, Hunt introduced Joe Ford as a potential police officer. He’s a 43-year law enforcement veteran who currently oversees a family oil well business.
“If we have somebody driving around town, people are going to see that and I think that’s going to deter them,” Hunt said.
The new budget with the open police position will come before the Earlington council at its next meeting Tuesday, June 9. It would take effect Wednesday, July 1.
The council also voted Thursday to seek money under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for water and sewer improvements. But a consultant admitted that might not look proper.
“I don’t know how we would make a case for this,” Michael McGhee of McGhee Engineering in Guthrie said. “But I do know that a lot of other folks have applied for this money with a lot less needed projects.”
The improvements would be focused on the Copart Auto Auction lot that’s planned in Earlington Industrial Park. Earlington has about $390,000 in matching funds available.
Hunt moved the special called meeting to a shelter next to Loch Mary Reservoir because of COVID-19. He noted the council meeting room inside City Hall is relatively small, and most of the council members are older. Only Hunt and council member Johnny Wix did not wear face masks during the meeting.
