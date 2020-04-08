The COVID-19 count had another double-digit increase in Hopkins County Tuesday. And a furlough announcement meant another economic hit.
Health Director Denise Beach said the county now has 73 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 62 Monday. She noted that does not include people with symptoms who are self-quarantining.
“People are really fixated on the numbers,” Beach said during the daily Facebook Live briefing. “But we don’t test everyone.”
Yet Beach also had hopeful numbers. She said 19 of the 73 patients have reported a full recovery from the virus. The COVID-19 death toll in Hopkins County remains at four.
Days after announcing it would begin making items to protect against the virus, Carhartt announced Tuesday that it will furlough 33 employees in Hopkins County for three weeks.
A corporate statement said 1,300 unpaid furloughs will be required nationwide from Monday, April 13 to Saturday, May 9 “to take necessary steps to preserve its future.”
Carhartt began providing paid leave during the week of March 16, so workers could have more space to prevent the spread of the virus.
But spokesperson Amy Hellebuyck said the new Carhartt mission will not change.
“The furlough does not impact our ability to manufacture personal protective equipment like masks and gowns,” Hellebuyck said in an email from suburban Detroit. The company’s goal was to begin producing gowns this week and masks in two weeks.
At least one employee at Carhartt has tested positive for COVID-19. Beach’s team has interviewed all of the coronavirus patients in Hopkins County. She said the most common symptoms are a fever, body aches and cough.
“We have multiple people hospitalized for breathing issues, such as pneumonia and shortness of breath,” Beach said.
Because the number of patients has jumped from 26 to 73 in a week, Hopkins County officials advise churches not to hold any drive-in services this weekend.
“There’s not going to be room to put a space between every car,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said.
“Many people get out of their car,” Beach said, which increases “the gathering potential.”
“We’re being a little more strict than some of the other communities,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton added, because Hopkins County has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth.
In other news Tuesday related to COVID-19:
• Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee declared a curfew for all ages between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. In Hopkins County, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Charles Young said people are heeding the five-day-old curfew for youth.
• Gov. Andy Beshear said the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has 14 positive cases. Nine are inmates, while five are staff members.
• Beach said her office is “not focusing” on the possibility of the virus spreading through the mail. But she added people who want to be “really cautious” should set paperwork aside for about nine days.
