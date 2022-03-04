The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit (MHCVNU) has announced the arrest of a Madisonville man on murder charges following the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl on Oct. 3, 2021.
According to an arrest report issued by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 3, deputies were dispatched to a medical emergency, where they located a teenage girl who passed soon after their arrival.
Authorities say an autopsy revealed that the girl died of an overdose of Fentanyl, leading to the MHCVNU opening an investigation into the death.
Working with federal authorities, MHCVNU was able to locate messages between the juvenile victim and Tyriek Palmer, 21 of Madisonville, in which they discussed a drug transaction. Authorities say she received the pill the night before her death and even posted about them on social media.
Palmer was arrested and charged with murder and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Fentanyl is approximately 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, making the drug highly dangerous. Illicit fentanyl is sometimes pressed into pills made to look like other prescription pills (like oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, and others). In Hopkins County, fentanyl is especially prevalent in fake generic pills, with such street names as “M-30s,” “Perc’s,” “blues,” and “30’s.” Drug traffickers are attempting to make high profits off the drugs, while placing innocent citizens at risk.
