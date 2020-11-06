While Arbor Day is normally celebrated on the last Friday in April, COVID-19 forced the City of Madisonville to change their plans to commemorating the day on Thursday.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, along with the Mahr Park Arboretum Director Ashton Robinson and Madisonville Tree Board members Rich Hane and Mary Haylee Hancock, celebrated the planting of trees — four Bald Cypress trees with two at Mahr Park Arboretum and two at City Park.
Normally, Hane said he has students help him with the planting of the trees, and it gives the students an opportunity to learn about caring for trees and the importance of them.
“Normally we have fourth and fifth-graders out here,” Hane said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that this year.”
Hane said the planting of the trees also was part of the Tree City USA program that Madisonville is part of. Every year, the board plants a different type of tree.
“As part of our Tree City USA we have to plant trees and we have to have a certain amount in the city budget to justify being a Tree City USA,” said Hane. “This is something that George H.W. Bush did when he was president. He was really trying hard to get urban forestry recognized and making the urban existence better. It is a really good way to attract business. I can’t tell you how many businesses I escorted around when I was working. There was one I took to a city in western Kentucky, and they said there was no way they would put their factory in a place like this because it was just ugly. It means something.”
Cotton said the tree board does a “fantastic” job.
“This is a highlight for those kids. Unfortunately, we couldn’t have the kids out this year,” said Cotton. “Rich and the board has always done a fantastic job. We are going to be committed, and you will see a lot more trees coming in the near future to Mahr Park Arboretum.”
Robinson said the Madisonville Tree Board contributes to the goal of the arboretum.
“I’m happy that we have organizations like this in Madisonville to share the importance of trees in our community,” Robinson said. “To be able to build our arboretum status is important. I’m excited that they have invested in the park and excited to plant more trees in the future.”
