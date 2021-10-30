In honor of their 25th anniversary, First United Bank has been celebrating every month this year with an act of kindness.
“This month, we are having a Halloween costume contest. Each department has named a social service agency to represent and who will receive the prize money if they win,” stated Jayne Hundley, SVP Marketing and Public Relations. “We have received so much support from all of the communities in each bank’s location.”
Each of the seven First United Bank locations throughout the area participated in the contest, transforming their space into its chosen theme, including Monopoly board setups, Mario Kart racetracks, and scenes from The Office. One location transformed it’s space into a cave, with a log fire, “fossil” sugar cookies and the familiar slogan, “Banking so easy even a caveman can do it.”
The Operations Center went as far as transforming their entire building into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from Harry Potter. The building is pitch black with candles hanging from the ceiling, ominous sound effects, butter beer and witches brooms being served to guests, and features a theatrical performance put on by the staff members. Judges, Tanya Bowman, Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk, and Libby Spencer, President at Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, will have a tough decision on who will take home the first, second, and third place prize money.
The first place winning team will receive $250, second place, $200 and third place, $100. Each winning department will then donate the money to the charity that they have chosen.
“In keeping with the monthly acts of kindness we have done for our 25th Anniversary, we wanted to do something for the communities we serve and have some Halloween fun! The costume contest has been great. Our employees have gone all out for the charities that they are representing,” Jason Hawkins, President/CEO.
To finish out the year with the acts of kindness, The First United Bank has chosen a Toy Drive Event for the month of November, and a 12 Days of Christmas Giving for the month of December.
