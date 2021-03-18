The Kentucky State Police are continuing its investigation into a Dawson Springs man’s death, according to the Hopkins County’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter said she is still waiting to receive findings from the KSP investigation into the death of Michael Andrew Dowd, 29.
Dowd was found found dead on Sunday, Feb. 7 on the southbound side of Interstate 69 near the 103 mile marker in Hopkins County. Dowd had last been seen around 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 leaving a residence in Nortonville, according to KSP reports.
Through its investigation, KSP discovered Dowd had likely been struck by a semitrailer and began searching for a specific truck believed to have been involved in the incident.
On Friday, Feb. 19, authorities said the truck and its driver had been located. As part of the investigation, the KSP has not released the driver’s identity or the company the individual worked for.
Following the investigation, the findings will be turned over to Senter to determine if charges will be made.
“As soon as they are concluded and have something to bring me, I can see what their investigation found and go from there,” she said.
