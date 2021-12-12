Set up since Saturday, December 11, the Madisonville First United Methodist Church is the shelter site for Hopkins County, in addition to the Dawson Springs shelter. If you or someone you know is in need of a hot meal, shower, shelter, outlets to charge personal devices, or anything in between, the doors are open and accepting 24/7, until the need is no longer there.
“There are about fifteen people taking shelter here right now,” Co-Lead Pastor of the Madisonville First United Methodist Church John Kalz shared. “We have capacity for about 100 people, and we will take folks from all over the county, whoever is in need.”
Although First United Methodist Church is the shelter site, it is acting more like a collection/distribution site at the moment, according to Kalz. There are rooms full of boxes and bags of items, along with tables filled to the top of organized donated goods. There are signs on the tables displaying the items to make a more efficient and organized grab and go type of pick-up.
Local schools have been picking up items to take to both those in need and the first responders. Volunteers and members of the church have loaded up buses to take to Dawson Springs, and to also bring people from Dawson Springs to the Madisonville shelter if they need a place to stay or something to eat.
“We ran some shuttles yesterday to and from the hospital for folks who were discharged and had nowhere to go. We are more of a secondary site right now, but we have the space for anyone who is needing shelter,” Kalz.
The American Red Cross is managing the shelter side of things at First United Methodist Church. They are accepting all people and service animals as long as they have a kennel or a crate for the animal. The most needed items are suitcases and totes to pack up goods. The Red Cross is also asking for adult incontinence pads, brand new socks and underwear.
“We have intake sheets to track who is here for medical reasons,” Lois Carraway, The American Red Cross Shelter Assistant said. “We will have medical providers here daily, along with mental health and wellness professionals to help those who need it. We also have individual rooms and family rooms available, with plenty of space.”
The 24/7 rooms will be kept separate for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who are not. When in the open areas it is asked that people wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and follow state guidelines in regards to COVID.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 200 E Center St. in Madisonville.
