Health officials are continuing to implore individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant wreaks havoc and stretches the medical community to the brink of collapse in many instances.
Now the message of vaccination is starting to come from fellow Hopkins Countians.
Priscila Menjavar-Leiva, who received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, said she could have taken the vaccine when it was offered to teachers, but she wanted to see how everyone reacted to it before taking it herself.
“I had thought about getting it previously, especially with the cases going back up,” she said.
Menjavar-Leiva said she is pregnant, so when considering getting the vaccine, she talked with her doctors to get their recommendation and did some research of her own.
“I went ahead and decided to get it, but I wanted to wait until we were in the second trimester to make sure everything was OK,” she said.
Menjavar-Leiva said her reasoning for getting the vaccination rested with the desire to do everything she could to keep herself and others protected. She said a deciding factor in her decision was that both she and her husband had gotten COVID-19 and had lost close relatives due to the virus.
“I want to prevent the likelihood of getting it, or if I do get it, maybe not be put in the hospital or put on a ventilator, especially being pregnant,” she said.
Menjavar-Leiva is recommending others get the vaccine, especially with cases on the rise in Hopkins County and the state.
While some are just getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, others are on their third dose, like Linda Hudson, who received her booster shot on Friday.
“I hope everybody will get the vaccine because I think we definitely need it due to the spread of the virus now,” she said.
Hudson, 80, said she is a cancer survivor and a diabetic, so she felt getting the booster dose would be a good option to keep everyone she comes in contact with protected, as well as herself.
Although there is some concern over a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Hudson said she looks at it like the flu shot she gets every year.
“I have no problem with it,” she said. “If I have to get one every year, then I am willing to do that.”
Hudson was able to get her booster dose because it is already available to people with compromised immune systems, said Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville.
“At this time, third doses, or what’s being called a booster dose, are only approved for the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, beginning eight months after the second dose was given,” she said.
Quinn said the booster shots will be available to all Americans beginning on Monday, Sept. 20. She said the booster shot will be most likely needed for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well, but data on immunity is still under review since it wasn’t rolled out until March 2021.
With the rise in cases locally, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said on Facebook Thursday that for the first time since the pandemic, they are behind on adding cases to the county data.
“This is the first time that we have not been able to keep up, and we are working long days and weekends,” she said. “We are in the red anyway, but we have over 400 cases to put in the state and CDC system which posts the daily updates.”
She said Hopkins County is getting between 60 to 100 new cases per day, and the Health Department is struggling to keep up. Hospitals and urgent cares are starting to struggle with testing and wait time for care as well.
Quinn said beds are extremely tight in all hospitals surrounding Baptist Health, especially pediatric and ICU beds.
“Our staff is working tirelessly to take care of these patients, but it is frustrating because we did not have to be here,” she said. “We have been warning our community that we would reach this point, and we are here.”
To make things a little easier and safer, the hospital has introduced virtual visits for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19, she said. Doctors can diagnose and order a COVID-19 test to the urgent care closest to the patient.
To make an appointment with Hopkins County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242.
