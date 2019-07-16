Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• DeKayvious R. Duvall, 29, of Madisonville was charged on Monday with trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Duvall was charged on Friday with fugitive from another state on a Tennessee warrant.
• Amanda G. Braden, 40, of Hanson was charged on Sunday with failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card.
• Micah C. Love, 18, of Madisonville was charged on Sunday with leaving the scene of an accident -- failure to render aid or assistance, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment -- first-degree, police officer, wanton endangerment -- first-degree and reckless driving.
• Jose Ayala, 50, of Metropolis was charged on Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving and failure to appear on a Laurel County warrant.
• Nathaniel Gibson, 40, of Kuttawa was charged on Friday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Phillip L. Parker, 30, of Madisonville was charged on Friday with disorderly conduct, second-degree.
• Rodney Pentecost, 48, of Madisonville was charged on Friday with failure to pay fines.
• Robert L. Long, 43, of Madisonville was charged on Friday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant and failure to appear.
• Eric N. Harris, 39, of Madisonville was charged on Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Kristin N. Miller, 27, of Crestwood was charged on Saturday with serving a parole violation warrant and contempt of court libel/slander resistance order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Travis M. Boucher, 28, of Madisonville was charged on Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Sarah B. Richter, 38, of Earlington was charged on Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Dalton Weaver, 20, of Madisonville was charged on Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Skylar B. Rogers, 28, of Madisonville was charged on Sunday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Tyriek Palmer, 19, of Earlington was charged on Friday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Christina Schauss, 38, of Madisonville was charged on Friday with hindering a prosecution or apprehension, second-degree.
• Brandon L. Childers of Madisonville was charged on Friday with fugitive from another state on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Alexander M. Seargent, 43, of Madisonville was charged on Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Michael A. Childs, 20, of Madisonville was charged on Sunday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Aaron C, Leonard, 32, of Madisonville was charged on Sunday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
• Justin M. Lane, 34, of Madisonville was charged on Saturday with forgery, second-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Amber C. Hernandez-Garcia, 32, of Earlington was charged on Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Willie E. Cranick, 46, of Clay was charged on Saturday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Adam J. Bowles, 32, of Earlington was charged on Sunday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and disorderly conduct, second-degree.
• David A. Parker, 24, of Madisonville was charged on Sunday failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
