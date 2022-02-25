A man arrested on sodomy and incest charges in February 2020 is back in jail after charges previously dismissed against him were brought back up earlier this week.
Justin T. Nevitt, 36 of Madisonville, was first arrested on first-degree sodomy (victim under 12-years-old) and incest in 2020. Both are Class A felonies, which can carry a penalty of 20 to 50 years imprisonment or life in prison, according to Kentucky Revised Statutes 532.020(1)(d).
Police were tipped off to Nevitt in 2022 by the Hopkins County School District. A police report released at the time said the child told officers that Nevitt “subjected them to deviant sexual intercourse on numerous occasions.”
In 2020, the Commonwealth’s Attorney dismissed the charges against the suspect, so Nevitt never faced those charges in court. Now, according to police, those charges were finally presented to the Hopkins County Grand Jury where he was indicted. According to the Hopkins County Jail website, bond has not yet been set.
