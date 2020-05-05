Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• William O. Andrews III, 43, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Latrayla S. King, 25, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault, marijuana possession and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Joseph E. Pyle, 49, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with marijuana possession and public intoxication.
• Kenneth D. Williams, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with endangering the welfare of a minor.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
• Michael D. Barnes, 18, of Mortons Gap was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Gaspard A. Mendoza, 35, of Fredonia was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief, second degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
• Mitchal J. Neal, 18, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with underage purchasing/attempted purchase of alcohol and public intoxication.
• Raven S. Smith, 19, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with third-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication.
• Blayde M. Weaver, 23, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Katelin E. Yeager, 24, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday as a fugitive from Florida.
