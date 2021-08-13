A second Madisonville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation involving sexual abuse of minors younger than 12-years-old.
James Jennings, 23, was charged with first-degree sodomy after a victim reported to the Madisonville Police Department that Jennings had assaulted him on multiple occasions.
As a result of the investigation, Jennings was interviewed by the MPD, who said Jennings admitted to abusing the victim at 71 Cedar Lane in Nortonville one year ago, according to arrest reports.
The Nortonville address is where another Madisonville man, Tommy Gibson, 41, admitted to performing sexual acts against children between October 2007 to October 2009 and between June 2016 and August 2016, according to arrest reports.
Gibson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sodomy with a victim younger than 12-years-old, 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse with victim younger than 12-years-old and five counts of incest with a victim under 12-years-old.
On Thursday, MPD Maj. Andy Rush said Jennings is Gibson’s nephew. Crimes involving Jennings were discovered during the investigation into Gibson, according to Rush.
Rush said investigators have not had any other information brought to them regarding more victims or suspects.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony and carries a penalty of 20 to 50 years of incarceration.
As of Thursday, Jennings remains in the Hopkins County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He has a court date set for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
