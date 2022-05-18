In the Republican Hopkins County judge-executive race, incumbent Jack Whitfield Jr. took the primaries in a landslide with over 76% of the votes.
Whitfield had 1,982 of the votes while Aaron Garrett had 610 votes.
Whitfield has been a resident of Madisonville for the past 43 years and is former Air Force, a business owner, and current judge-executive. He ran again because he wants to see the county grow, prosper, and move forward.
Whitfield, who is running unopposed in November, said he wants to continue to work with private companies to expand Broadband access in the area; work with cities, Hopkins County Planning and Zoning, and contractors to add additional housing and work with the school system to ensure the up-and-coming workforce is trained.
In the Republican 4th Magistrate District race, incumbent Ronnie Noel took just over 50% of the votes with 285, while James Carr Trice had 232 votes. Noel will move on to face Democrat Charles “Buck” Yarbrough in November.
Noel has been a resident of Madisonville for 66 years, he is a business owner, part-time bus driver for the Hopkins County School District and current magistrate.
Noel said he wants to continue giving back to the community in a servant leadership position and to keep moving forward with projects started like tornado recovery and the SportsPlex. He said the role of a magistrate is to be cooperative with the judge executive and other elected officials to find common ground.
If re-elected, Noel said he would be available and responsive to the citizens and be well informed of state and local issues that impact the county. His priorities would be to appropriate county funds, supervise the fiscal affairs of the county officers, and manage the business of the county.
In the Republican 7th Magistrate District race, incumbent Hannah Myers will move on to the November election with over 60% of the votes. She had 168 votes, while Ryan Stallins had 83 votes. Myers will now face Democrat Stan Hill in November.
In the Democratic 6th Magistrate District race, incumbent Charlie Beshears will move on to the November election with over 70% of the votes. Beshears had 239, while James “Perry” Utley had 91. Beshears is unopposed in November.
Beshears has been the magistrate for the past 11 years. He said he ran again because he wanted to be part of bringing new industry into the area and expanding the workforce to provide jobs.
He said magistrates should be accessible to the public and other elected officials. If re-elected he would be mindful of the budget for the SportsPlex, work on economic development, workforce development and rebuilding from the devastation. He would work on investing in the smaller communities and use grant money to improve black top roads and expand broadband into rural areas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.