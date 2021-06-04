As July 1 gets closer, incoming Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith is firmly focused on the future.
Smith said current Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby has been a mentor and coach to her for many years and hopes to build on Ashby’s legacy.
“Her finger prints are going to be left on Hopkins County with all the great things she has done,” she said.
When Smith takes on her new role, she will help the board determine what the upcoming school year will look like. She said they are still waiting to get updated information from the governor’s office about the next school year in term’s of any lingering COVID-19 impacts.
“We are hopeful it will look more normal,” said Smith.
As more students get vaccinated, some COVID-19 restrictions are still uncertain for the next year, like mask-wearing and social distancing in school, but Smith said Hopkins County Schools will be back five days a week.
“We will not have Wednesdays off, I will say that,” said Smith.
Hopkins County School families, teachers and staff are excited about having a more normal schedule, she said.
One of her main goals after officially taking the superintendent position is to reset the expectations and mindset of the school system, she said.
“We are creatures of habit, so we have to get back to our habit of what school looks like after COVID, and I am excited about that,” said Smith.
Even though the school system has worked to close the learning gaps caused by COVID-19, she said students will still have gaps, whether academically, socially or emotionally. Smith said Hopkins County is fortunate to have a nurse, a school counselor, mental health counselor and school resource officers on each campus.
“We just have a good support system, and we are going to need all that team more than ever after COVID,” she said.
While the next school year is still in the planning stages, dates for the school system’s instructional summit has been reserved, Smith said. She plans to send out a survey to principals in the county to see what their needs are so she can better prepare for the instructional summit.
“We want to make sure that moving into next year, with me in a new leadership role, that I am listening and I am hearing what their needs are at the building level,” said Smith.
One project that was started under Ashby’s tenure was construction on the new Hanson Elementary School. Smith said that project will be completed while she is superintendent, but Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline is overseeing that project and will continue to do so.
“That will not change, that will be a seamless transition, and we will continue to move forward with that project,” she said.
Smith said she plans to continue the #TeamHopkins brand that was started by Ashby.
“It is who we are, we are Team Hopkins,” she said.
Smith also wants to continue to improve inclusivity in the school system and the community. The inclusivity committee was started under Ashby’s tenure and Smith wants to continue on that path.
“Now more than ever, we need that mindset of moving forward,” said Smith.
The board hired an inclusivity consultant who has met with the inclusivity committee once already and is scheduled to meet again later in June. Smith said she was excited about the direction the school and community is going and is excited to work with the consultant.
While Smith does have other projects in mind, she wants to wait to announce them until she has talked to the school principals first.
COVID-19 affected many areas in the school system, with one being a decline in the school enrollment numbers. The 2019-2020 school year had 6,445 students enrolled, while the 2020-2021 school year had 6,345 students enrolled.
Smith said looking at studies done on school district enrollment, there is a decline each year, and that is a trend Hopkins County is seeing.
“Right now, we have staffed according to our predictions of what we think our student enrollment will be,” she said.
Schools have students enrolling right up until the first day of school and beyond, as well as students who move away, said Smith. The number will always be changing.
She said a way Hopkins County is looking to counteract the decline is by branding itself as a desirable place to work, live and learn.
“With us being named the best place to work two years in a row, that is a great place to begin,” said Smith.
Having been raised in Hopkins County and spending her entire career in the Hopkins County School system, Smith said she has a passion for the community.
“If we put kids first, then every decision we make may not always be popular with everybody, but it is the right decision because kids are why we are here and what we do,” said Smith.
