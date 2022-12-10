This year the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County will be closed for a week from Friday, Dec. 23 to Friday, Dec. 30.
Marci Cox, the food bank director, said the last day the food bank will be open in December is the 21st, but they will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
“It gives us a little bit of a break, and it was going to be confusing on how to open for one day only, so we said we will just be closed,” she said.
Cox and Pastor Paul are the only two employees at the food bank. Everyone else is either on a work program or a volunteer.
“I know how hard our volunteers have worked,” said Cox.
She realizes that people are used to them being open, so they will need to make arrangements to get to the food bank before they close.
Anyone who needs to get a food basket for December will need to be at the food bank by Dec. 21. she said to receive a basket, people will need to show proof of county residency and have a valid ID that has their name and the correct address on it.
People are allowed to come by the food bank once a month or every 30 days. For those who may fall into one of the days they are closed, some leeway will be given to get a box earlier.
“Since we are open on Nov. 30, normally that would mean Dec. 30, well we aren’t open, so the last day they would be able to come and get from us is Dec. 21, so they would be welcome to come,” said Cox.
They are not expecting to receive anything special for the Christmas Holiday but will have their normal shelf-stable items.
Cox said they are serving around 800 people a month, or about 70 households per day that the food bank is open. They are always looking for donations.
“Right now, those items are cereal, peanut butter, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, ramen noodles, and rice. Those are always great things for us,” she said.
If anyone has any questions about hours or how to donate, call Marci Cox at 270-825-8296.
