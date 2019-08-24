When a program whose focus is on academic success and produces over 200 alumni, it seems appropriate to take a step back and celebrate what has transpired over the years..
That's what took place Thursday night when alumni, parents and guests joined together to recognize the accomplishments that have come from the Guided Learning and Academic Development program.
GLAD is a summer camp hosted at Madisonville Community College. The camp focuses on science, technology, engineering and math, better known as STEM. Each year, the camp hosts 20 to 30 students for two weeks of hands-on learning in Madisonville and beyond.
The program paves the way for students to learn through field trips and various experiments, said retired GLAD program director Janet Nichols
"The focus of the program is on the kids interested in STEM, and you can see that we've been very successful in that," said Nichols.
"We always had a focal point around our academics," said GLAD alum Ashley Foster. "The program was notorious for teaching us about different life skills that I actually fell in love with, like cooking."
Madisonville North Hopkins freshman Amari Lovan said the program helped her make sense of what she learned during the school year.
"GLAD covered content that we didn't really cover in school and gave me a deeper understanding," said Lovan. "It gave me a head start and a beginning to what we're about to learn in high school."
The success of this program is in no small part to the parents of the students.
"What really makes this magical is parental support," said James Bowles, the camp director. "One year, after state funding was cut, (parents) raised $3,000 to $4,000. That shows that the parents still wanted this program."
The parents of alumni Aleah Nix, Ronnie and Wanda Nix, said this opportunity helped their daughter find her voice.
"She was a shy little girl and had really never left the city. When she got into the GLAD program, it opened her up, and it took her outside of the city," said Ronnie Nix. "Because of GLAD, it really put that fire and focus into her academics."
Aleah Nix is currently a senior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying kinesiology, a STEM-based program. She has been on the president's list three times and is planning on pursuing a master's degree at the University of Kentucky.
Students like Nix are what makes this program special, said Bowles.
"We have 78 students that are still in secondary education and have over 90 students that have gone on to post-secondary education," he said. "That's a tremendous number. The goal was for them to have an experience with post-secondary education, and I think that's really the truth of this."
The bases for the GLAD program was called the Governors Minority Student College Preparation Program; which was founded in 1986 and funded through the state, said Nichols.
In 1999, MCC's program launched and focused on STEM disciplines and have since added courses and projects to help build awareness of other STEM-related professions.
"We decided that we would come together as a group and formed this after-school program because between the time of three to six in the afternoon, that's when kids have a tendency to get in trouble," said Nichols
Initially, GLAD was both a summer camp and an after-school program. After state funds were cut, GLAD's leadership decided to cancel the afte-school program. They dedicated their time to the summer camp and changed their name from GMSCPP to GLAD, said Dr. Jay Parrent, vice president of quality assurance and administration at MCC, during his retelling of the program's history.
It was Nichols's vision that helped spearhead the name change to GLAD, said Bowles.
"We just really like that name, cause the kids really are glad," he said. "We've always been about connecting with our community; that's always been Ms. Nichols's vision. The thing that I have always liked about GLAD, is that it's not just a pipeline just to community college, but a pipeline to anywhere these kids go."
During the event, special presentations were given from alumni, future alumni, parents and staff. While attendees ate dinner, the Community Male Chorus sang a couple of ensembles, including the song, "May the work I've done speak for me."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.