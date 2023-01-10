During work on the new auxiliary gyms, a problem was found with the water supply level at Hopkins County Central High School.
Baccus Oliver, with the Marcum Engineering firm, said that while working was being done on the auxiliary gyms, a water flow test was performed due to having to connect the existing sprinkler system at the school to the new construction.
Engineers performed a flow and found that there was not enough water pressure.
“We found that South Hopkins does not have enough for its intended rate for the high school it has now,” he said. “What it means is we can’t have the water system going to both the sprinkler systems and the hydrants outside.”
Marcum Engineering set up a meeting with the school, the water district, the fire district, and the building code officials to determine the best course of action.
They came up with a two phase solution. The first phase was to deal with it in the short term, so they contacted the fire department and let them know. They also put locks on the hydrants so no one but the fire and water districts can open them.
The long-term solution was to build a fire pump at Central that would boost the pressure allowing the sprinkler system and hydrants to be used at the same time.
“We are basically making up for an unsuitable water supply,” said Oliver. “We want to do this so that everything will be boosted at the hydrants and sprinkler system.”
According to Oliver, this was the long-term solution since the water district had no plans to improve the lines. The pump would require a monthly maintenance check with an additional cost.
He said the building is safe, and there is plenty of water for the sprinkler system, but the hydrants cannot be used at the same time, which would hinder any fire fighting activities if they were ever required.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $474,600.
Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said everything has already been approved by the state. They just need the board to formally declare it an emergency action.
The board unanimously voted to approve the declaration of an emergency situation for a fire pump to be installed at Central. They also approved an agreement with Marcum Engineering for work on the pump and approved funding for the pump.
In other business, this meeting was the first for newly elected school board member Nicholas Foster. Shannon Embry presided over the meeting as the newly appointed 2023 board chairman, and John Osborne was elected as the 2023 vice board chairman.
At the beginning of the meeting, Steve Faulk, who retook the oath of office during the meeting, talked about former board member Bobby Fox who passed away on Dec. 24, 2022.
“He was a great parent, teacher, coach, and a really good school board representative,” he said. “I have served on the board now for 20 years, and I have never witnessed anyone who was more dedicated to the students, the teachers, the schools, and this community more than Bobby Fox.”
In other news, the school board:
presented Dee Yates, a Hopkins County Schools bus driver, and Brittany Holmes, a bus monitor, with the “Remember Your Why” award for giving a helping hand during their bus route and helping packages get to their owners.
approved KETS invoice payments to Integration Partners for $21,040 for a cabling project at Hopkins County Central High School.
approved invoice payments to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $127,048.07 for construction documents for the new high school auxiliary gyms, and for $65,520 for the Southside Elementary School renovation and addition.
approved the 2021-2022 financial statement audit.
The next regularly scheduled school boar meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Central Administration Office.
