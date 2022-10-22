During the Madisonville City Council meeting Monday night, a request for a large airshow to be hosted at the Madisonville Regional Airport was presented to council members, but unlike the first proposal, the second time around members voted to approve the request.
Councilman Adam Townsend shared that during this month’s special called meeting between the Tourism Board and the Tourism Advisory Committee, Airport Manager Emily Herron shared information and answered all questions around the airshow idea.
“I want to thank Emily Herron with the airport, she gave a very nice presentation and answered a lot of questions that we had about the airshow,” Townsend said.
With no further discussion, council members voted unanimously for $60,000 to be used for the airshow. Funding for the event will be coming from the city’s restaurant tax funds.
Under Kentucky state law, funding collected from the restaurant tax can only be spent either on events that generate tourism, city beautification projects or on a multipurpose event venue. Those funds cannot be expended on other city projects such as paving or working on utilities unless such projects are directly linked to tourism.
More information to come as the event planning gets underway.
