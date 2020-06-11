By Rachel Smith and Brandon Buchanan
Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a three-part series — “Growing Up Black in Hopkins County” — The Messenger will run looking at the issue of racial injustice and discrimination in America from the perspective of four black Hopkins County residents.
Black Lives Matter has been a fight for African Americans well before the movement’s name was coined in 2013. Originally as an online campaign in response to Trayvon Martin’s death in 2012, the movement has since grown into an international human rights advocacy group that fights against violence and systemic racism towards black people.
In wake of the national protests spurred by police-related deaths such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, some members of the black community in Hopkins County convened this week to talk about their perspective on the movement.
Tanya BowmanTanya Bowman has been the Hopkins County Circuit Clerk since 2019. She was the first black person to be elected into a county-wide seat in Hopkins County, and she is the first black person to be elected as circuit clerk by the people in the state of Kentucky. According to Bowman, her goal as an elected official is to serve all people in Hopkins County.
In 2012, Bowman turned on the television to find out about the death of Trayvon Martin. When Bowman first caught sight of 17-year-old Martin, it broke her heart. He was just a teenager with a “baby face” that tugged at her heart strings.
Later, she turned to social media, only to become horrified by the derogatory comments made against Martin that blamed the young man for his own death.
“There was nothing that warranted what happened to him,” Bowman said.
In that same year, news broke about Jordan Davis’ murder. He was shot to death in a car with his friends simply because their music was turned up too loud for convicted murderer Michael Dunn.
Since then, there have been many other names attached to racially-charged violence. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd.
And so many more names that haven’t caught the nation’s attention.
“We had just learned of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and shortly after we witnessed the murder of George Floyd on national televison,” Bowman said.
Bowman said she feels black Americans would continue to be murdered unless changes are made.
“That starts to fuel things on the inside of you, and so then some time will pass but rest assured, it’s gonna come again,” Bowman said. “Something else is going to happen if something doesn’t change.”
Bowman said she has attended local protests, even though others have balked at the idea.
“You’re the court circuit clerk,” they’d tell her.
Bowman said she does not support a radicalized, militant style of protesting, but peaceful protests are an opportunity for people to make their voices heard about important issues. Elected officials should be granted the same freedom of speech, according to Bowman.
During this time, many people have reached out to Bowman to express that they do not support racially-charged violence. She appreciates the gesture, but their words are unnecessary. Bowman knows their character by their actions and hearts.
“I understand that not all white people are racist,” Bowman said. “We are just standing up for the injustices in certain situations.”
Bowman has credited her faith for keeping her calm during this turbulent time.
“God changed my heart that I can’t hate. I can speak up, but that won’t let me hate,” Bowman said. “I’m very thankful about that.”
The Rev. Marvin HightowerThe Rev. Marvin Hightower is a pastor at the Word of Faith Christian Center Church. He said he experienced segregation as a young child and racially-charged discrimination throughout his life in Hopkins County.
When Hightower was younger, he would often go over to his mother’s house for a visit. On one such visit, he felt pain spasm all across his back muscles. It troubled him to the point that he decided to share his plight with his mother.
“Before I get all the words out of my mouth, she’d be like, ‘Boy, my back is hurting and my legs, too.’ ”
“Mom, can I get some sympathy?” Hightower asked.
This parable serves as an analogy for Hightower’s reaction toward the All Lives Matter response by some Americans.
According to Hightower, those Americans miss the point of the Black Lives Matter movement, and their ignorance inhibits the conversation regarding race and privilege that black Americans need to have.
“I mean, it’s ridiculous for well-meaning people to say, ‘We don’t need to deal with that. That doesn’t exist anymore,’ because we know it does,” Hightower said. “We live with it.”
While some acts of racism are as prominent as racially-charged violence, others can be sharp-tongued words.
“Well, what did he do?” It’s a question commonly heard immediately after news breaks of a black person killed by a police officer, according to Hightower.
Hightower credits video and photography as essential instruments to the civil rights movement. With evidence, people cannot depend on racially-motivated assumptions and certain police officers’ corrupted testimony.
“They’re seeing cops do things, and they can’t ignore it. They can’t say it didn’t happen. They can’t say ‘Well, he must have done something.’ They’re seeing that they not a threat. So they have been forced to deal with it,” Hightower said.
Hightower is not anti-police. He is “anti-crook,” he said.
“A cop is supposed to be trying to handle his emotions that once the suspect is subdued, you don’t abuse them,” Hightower said.
According to Hightower, it should be important to all people, regardless of race, that America’s police force is properly trained and vetted to be without bias.
“When there’s corruption, we all suffer,” Hightower said. “Everybody suffers.”
Despite the turbulence of this time, Hightower said he has hope for the future based on the protests currently sweeping across the nation.
“I really do think the younger generation is not standing for it, whereas the older generation are set in their ways,” Hightower said. “The younger generation are trying to understand. They want to understand what is being said. They’re not just dismissing it.”
For white people, the best way to be an ally in the movement is to ask black people about their experiences and perspective on this issue.
“Just listen to us. Hear what we’re saying,” Hightower said. “Don’t try to act like we’re being controversial when we’re just asking for justice.”
Of course all lives matter, Hightower said, but black lives are the ones being targeted by racially-charged violence in America. It is impossible to talk about other issues when racism is still being carried out in the streets, he said.
“We’re saying, ‘Can I get some love for a minute here? Then we’ll talk about your back and your leg. But my back is hurting right now. Can we talk about it?’ ” Hightower said.
Leonard WhiteBorn and raised in Earlington, Leonard White is a South Hopkins graduate and lab technician at J-Lok USA. He has been there for 10 years. White first encountered racism in high school.
At J-Lok, White works with a white woman who came to him and said she’s not racist. But, she told him her dad was, and she wanted White to hold her accountable.
“She said, ‘Even though I’m not racist, I know I was raised by a racist family,’ ” White said. “I told her that was very powerful. That’s what’s going to have to happen, everybody is going to have to admit that there’s a problem.”
From his point of view, white people hold black people in a range, and once black people start to elevate themselves and rise to a white person’s level, they start seeing black people as a threat.
“People try to act like racism, doesn’t exist, and act like they don’t have a problem, but you don’t really know until the pressure is applied,” he said. “When something happens, like what’s going on right now, and if you’re going to take sides with somebody just because they look like you — whether they wrong or you know they’re wrong — but you won’t stand, and you won’t say anything, and you don’t have a voice for me because I’m a different color, then that’s a big problem.”
Until someone can say I never thought about it from your perspective, change can’t happen, said White.
With local, national, and even worldwide protests for the Black Lives Matter movement, White said he was in awe.
“People protesting not just here in the United States, but all around the world. I heard them chanting, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and stuff, that did something to me,” he said. “That’s what gave me hope. That’s what made me realize there are more people against racism than there are for it.”
These protests, White feels are both God-ordained and just the beginning of a season of change.
“The whole world was affected by this man (Floyd) being murdered, the whole world,” he said. “We haven’t seen the best to come yet, God said, ‘Just hold up,’ He’s going to shake the nation.”
Jeriah HightowerA leader among his classmates, Jeriah Hightower has already made a positive impact on his community at the age of 18. He attended Madisonville North Hopkins High School, where he stood out both athletically and academically. He’ll begin his freshman season with Eastern Kentucky University Football this fall.
Hightower said his generation is more aware of what is happening and is eager for change because of social media’s impact.
“People, I think, naturally don’t want our free country to be divided and fueled by hatred and racism. I think a lot of people in my generation see stuff like that and completely disagree with the way stuff is being handled,” he said.
In today’s society, Hightower said people try to make racism a battle between black and white.
“The way I see it, it’s more of a battle versus right and wrong,” he said. “Because we’re American, we’re all supposed to be free, but until everybody’s treated equally and everybody’s given the same rights, then we’re not really free.”
Having a lot of friends and family members that are white, he said he feels discouraged.
“It’s hard for them to understand, but today, you have to continue to speak out to open people’s eyes to what’s going on because a lot of people don’t understand,” he said. “They don’t see the things black people go through.”
Living through so many senseless black deaths, Hightower said it’s a scary time to be alive.
“There’s always been racial tension in America, but these past few weeks I feel like the racial tension has grown,” he said. “I feel like it can either go in a positive or a negative direction, and I pray that it continues to go in a positive direction.”
With protests fueling tensions, Hightower hopes to be able to open the eyes of those who may feel anger towards black people.
“Until we can reach most people, and not necessarily to change their view, but we have to open their eyes to other people’s views,” he said. “I don’t think that they just hate black people. I think that they just don’t understand.”
