While voting in Kentucky may be over for the year, these Madisonville North Hopkins Students were lined up to take part in student council elections at the school in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. If you recognize any of these students or recall the year, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Shannon Garrett recently emailed in regarding a "Back in Time" photo that ran last week. Garrett identified the woman standing in front of an old outhouse as her mom, Evelyn Blackburn Sandefur.
