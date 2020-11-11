Due to the postal service being closed on Veterans Day, there will be no print or online edition of The Messenger for Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The Messenger would like to honor all service members, whether living or deceased, who’ve served in times of war or peace. This Veterans Day, we extend a heartfelt thank you to all service members: past, current, and future. We also thank the families of those who have served – your sacrifice is deeply appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.