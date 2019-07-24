Madisonville residents on and near Stagecoach Road said Monday's torrential rains cost them thousands of dollars in personal property loss due to reoccuring flooding issues in the area.
A ditch that runs between Stagecoach Road and Wexford Way is not large enough for the water to subside quickly during heavy rainfall, said Erik Newell, who recalls flooding from three or four year's ago that went up to his waist and also caused damage.
"I think the city dug a retention pond, and they said it was fixed. Water would get up to the top of the creek, and we never had a big rain, so we never really tested it," said Newell, "Yesterday, the rain tested it, and there was just so much water."
Madisonville's City Administrator Robert Janes said the city did not put in a retention pond, but is currently working with the city engineers to figure out how to solve this problem going forward.
"We will be working on our stone water regiment pretty quickly because we have been and are in the process of solving it," said Janes. "But this kind of
opened up our eyes a little bit more to how much of an urgency this is."
Newell, who owns and operates a photography studio out of his home, said floodwaters damaged thousands of dollars worth of equipment -- including backdrops, props and studio lights.
Because they don't live in a flood plain, residents are not able to purchase flood insurance, said Newell.
"It seems like there is nothing we can do and everybody points their finger at everybody else saying that it's not their fault," said Newell, "Meanwhile, the people that live in those houses are paying for it."
Wexford Way resident Lana Wolf said the heavy rains forced a ditch near her home to overflow onto her property and into her pool.
"We have a pump in the back of our house, just in case of any high waters, and it backed up from the ditch into our inground pool," said Wolfe, "It did quite a bit of damage. Thirty-six-thousand gallons of water have had to be pumped out of it."
Resident Dan Robinson called the situation in the area the "perfect storm" due to a downward slope from Hwy. 1069 coming down and combining with water from College Drive and Wexford Way. "It is like a t-bone car wreck about to happen," he said.
"I cannot describe to you guys what it was like to see the water coming up over the ditch," said Robinson, "It's a confluence trying to get under the drain underneath 1069, and that just didn't happen."
Robinson doesn't believe it's anyone's fault, as he knew flooding would happen even though they do not live in a flood zone. Robinson wants to know if someone can stay on top of the ditches and keep them clean.
"Can we do that, and then see if that doesn't help?" asked Robinson. "I'm sure there are things that can be done, but it's got to be done by people other than just the homeowners."
Janes said it was a matter of Mother Nature being in control.
"When you get 2.6 inches of rain in a two and a half-hour time period, you're going to have massive flooding," said Janes, "When you have that kind of rain, there's nothing we can do about it until the rain falls and water subsides. We can't control that."
Once the rain and waters subside, Janes said city engineers will be looking into the problem. Forecasts for the remainder of the week call for little or no chance of rain, which should offer some relief.
